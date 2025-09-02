Cool, Calm, Clutch: Looking Back at Miikka Kiprusoff

In the history of Calgary Flames goaltending, no one combined calm, consistency, and clutch play quite like Miikka Kiprusoff.

After Mike Vernon gave the franchise its lone Stanley Cup in 1989, Kiprusoff nearly brought another in 2004, carrying a low-scoring Flames team within one win of a championship. Night after night, he was the difference-maker—turning dangerous chances into routine stops, making the spectacular look effortless.

Quiet, polite, and humble, Kiprusoff let his play do the talking… and it spoke volumes.

On March 2, 2024, the Flames raised his No. 34 to the rafters, cementing his place among the greats. He became just the fourth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, a fitting tribute to his 12 remarkable seasons in Calgary. By the time he stepped away from the game, Kiprusoff owned nearly every goaltending record in Flames history: wins (305), shutouts (41), goals-against average (2.46), and save percentage (.913).

His legend in Calgary began with a trade on November 16, 2003. The Flames, desperate for stability in net, acquired him from the San Jose Sharks for a conditional second-round pick—a move that changed the franchise’s trajectory. In his first season, Kiprusoff posted a stunning 24-10-4 record with a 1.70 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. That performance snapped Calgary’s seven-year playoff drought and fuelled their unforgettable run to the Stanley Cup Final.

In 2005-06, Kiprusoff earned the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender and the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed—recognition of his dominance during the peak of his career.

Beyond the hardware and the records, Flames fans will always remember Kiprusoff for his steadiness. When the games mattered most, when the team needed a last line of defense, it was “Kipper” who stood tall.

For Calgary, he wasn’t just a goalie. He was the heartbeat of an era.

