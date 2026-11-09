Coronato’s Overtime Winner Lifts Flames Past Flyers in Thrilling Comeback

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 3:37 AMPublished Nov 9, 2026 3:37 AM
Updated Nov 9, 2026 5:57 AM
The Calgary Flames found a way to get the job done Sunday night, overcoming three separate deficits before Matt Coronato played overtime hero in a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
With overtime needed to decide a winner, Coronato buried the game-winner with just 51.7 seconds remaining, sending the home crowd home happy.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
It was a relatively quiet opening period until the Flyers broke through at the 12:46 mark. Sean Couturier put a shot on Devin Cooley, who kicked out the initial attempt, but Denver Barkey was right there to collect the rebound and fire it past the Flames goaltender to make it 1-0 Philadelphia.
The Flames responded with some sustained offensive-zone pressure and found an equalizer at 15:26. Zayne Parekh showed off his skating ability, walking through two Flyers defenders before driving toward the net and ripping a shot into the far-side top corner past Dan Vladar. Yan Kuznetsov and Yegor Sharangovich picked up the assists as Calgary tied the game 1-1.
Philadelphia regained the lead early in the second period. Just 2:16 into the frame, Noel Acciari got his stick on a rolling point shot from Nick Seeler, redirecting it past Cooley to put the Flyers ahead 2-1. Couturier collected his second assist of the night on the play.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Once again, the Flames had an answer.
At 5:59, Aydar Suniev found Zach Whitecloud, who stepped into a wrist shot and picked the blocker side of Vladar with a well-placed attempt. It was Whitecloud’s first goal of the season, tying the game 2-2. Sharangovich added his second assist of the night.
The Flyers took their third lead of the game at 15:07, capitalizing on the power play. Owen Tippett found a loose puck in the slot, spun around and fired it past Cooley to give Philadelphia a 3-2 advantage.
The Flames needed another response, and they got one from an unlikely situation.
At 8:27 of the third period, Martin Pospisil turned the puck over at centre ice, allowing Joel Farabee to jump on the opportunity. Scoring against his former team, Farabee broke in alone on Vladar, made a slick move to his backhand and slid the puck underneath the goaltender’s pad for his seventh goal of the season.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The game was tied 3-3.
Vladar came up with two enormous pad saves in the late stages of regulation to keep the game even and send the contest to overtime.
With 51.7 seconds remaining in the extra frame, the Flames found their opening. Calgary moved quickly up ice, with Matvei Gridin feeding Coronato, who made no mistake, firing the puck past Vladar to secure the 4-3 victory.
The Flames completed the comeback and picked up two points in front of their home fans.
Three Takeaways
1. Zayne Parekh continues to impress
Parekh’s first-period goal was another example of the skill and offensive instincts that make him such an exciting young defenceman. He walked through two Flyers defenders, used his skating ability to create space and finished with a terrific shot into the far-side corner.
He’s been putting together more consistent efforts on both sides of the puck, although there’s still some learning to do. There were moments Sunday when he looked a little disconnected, but the talent is undeniable. The more experience he gets, the more comfortable he’ll become.
2. Cooley gives the Flames a chance
It was good to see Devin Cooley back between the pipes for Calgary. Despite allowing three goals, he battled throughout the night and made several important saves to keep his team within reach.
One of the highlights came shortly after Philadelphia’s second goal, when Cooley came up with a terrific glove save. He’s shown an ability to stay locked in regardless of what’s happening in front of him, and that kind of composure gives the Flames a chance to win games.
3. Sharangovich finds the scoresheet
Yegor Sharangovich turned in a productive night offensively, recording a pair of assists in the victory.
He’s a player the Flames need to generate offence from, and he was involved in several key moments Sunday. His work on Parekh’s goal and Whitecloud’s equalizer helped Calgary stay within striking distance throughout the game.
The two assists were a welcome contribution from a player who can be an important part of the Flames’ offensive attack.
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