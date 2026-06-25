Could Viggo Bjork Be the Calgary Flames’ Pick at No. 6 Overall?

As the 2026 NHL Entry Draft approaches, one prospect generating increasing attention is Viggo Bjork. The Swedish centre has seen his stock climb steadily as of late, and if he’s still available when the Calgary Flames step to the podium with the sixth overall pick, he could be firmly in the conversation.
Standing at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, Bjork may not be the biggest player in the draft class, but his game is built around far more than size. He has established himself as a dynamic two-way centre capable of driving offence while remaining responsible in his own zone. His versatility, competitiveness, and ability to contribute on the penalty kill are all qualities that would appeal to a Flames organization looking to strengthen its depth down the middle.
With draft day now just hours away, Bjorck understands better than anyone how unpredictable the process can be. While speculation continues to link prospects with specific teams, he isn’t allowing himself to focus too heavily on any one destination.
“You’ve heard so much about teams trading on draft day,” Bjorck told the media and FlamesTV. “You’re not getting attached to any team that you think you’re going to end up with, because you never know what happens, so I mean, it’s a fun part of the game, because you never know what’s going to happen.”
That mindset reflects the reality of the modern NHL Draft. Trades, surprise selections, and last-minute changes can dramatically alter the order, leaving prospects uncertain about where they’ll ultimately begin their professional careers.
For the Flames, the attraction lies in the style of player Bjorck believes himself to be. While many young forwards focus primarily on offensive production, Bjorck takes pride in the complete nature of his game.
“I think I’m a competitive player, try to play a two-way game and help my team as much as I can (on) both sides of the ice and I hope that is something that coaches appreciate,” he explained.
Those attributes could make him an intriguing fit for a Flames team that continues to emphasize responsibility away from the puck while searching for more offensive upside. Bjorck’s willingness to compete in all situations and contribute across the lineup has helped elevate him into the upper tier of draft prospects.
As draft night draws closer, however, Bjorck isn’t spending much time worrying about where he’ll land. Instead, he’s focused on appreciating a moment that every young hockey player dreams about.
“I don’t have any expectations, because you’ve seen people traded and you never know what (teams) need for players, but I mean it’s gonna be super exciting wherever I end up and you just enjoy the moment.”
Whether Calgary ultimately selects him at sixth overall remains to be seen, but Bjorck’s combination of skill, competitiveness, and maturity has certainly positioned him as one of the more intriguing players available near the top of the draft board. If the Flames are looking for a centre who can impact the game in multiple ways, Viggo Bjorck could be a name worth watching when the first round begins.