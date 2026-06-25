Could Viggo Bjork Be the Calgary Flames’ Pick at No. 6 Overall?

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, Bjork may not be the biggest player in the draft class, but his game is built around far more than size. He has established himself as a dynamic two-way centre capable of driving offence while remaining responsible in his own zone. His versatility, competitiveness, and ability to contribute on the penalty kill are all qualities that would appeal to a Flames organization looking to strengthen its depth down the middle.