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Derek Wills, Pat Steinberg Returning to Calgary Flames Radio Broadcasts

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Bryan Wilson
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Calgary Flames fans will hear a couple of familiar voices behind the microphone this season.

With QR Calgary 770AM becoming the new radio home of the Flames, the station announced Thursday that Derek Wills will return as the team’s play-by-play voice, while Pat Steinberg will handle pre- and post-game coverage.

Wills spent years calling Flames games on Sportsnet 960 The Fan, establishing himself as one of the most recognizable voices in Calgary hockey. Steinberg has also been a longtime fixture on Calgary radio, providing pre- and post-game coverage surrounding Flames broadcasts for years.

The move brings two familiar figures back into the fold as QR Calgary takes over the radio rights for Flames games.

“With Derek and Pat leading our Flames broadcasts, we’re building a lineup that brings together trusted voices, compelling local programming and deeper access to the teams and personalities that matter most to our listeners. QR Calgary will be a destination for fans from game day through the rest of the week,” said Tammy Cole, VP Audio, Corus.

For Flames fans, the transition to a new radio home will come with some familiar voices guiding them through the games.

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