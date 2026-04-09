Devin Cooley Named Calgary Nominee for Masterton Trophy

Devin Cooley’s journey to becoming a full time NHL goaltender is a testament to perseverance. The undrafted Northern California native spent three years as a backup at the University of Denver and five more as a minor league depth goalie, including two stints in the ECHL. After failing to gain traction with Nashville, Buffalo, and San Jose, he arrived in Calgary in 2024 with just six NHL games on his résumé. He broke out as an AHL All Star that season before a severe concussion in January derailed his season and threatened his career. Instead of fading, Cooley fought back, earning a full time NHL role at age 28. His 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage have made him one of the Flames’ biggest revelations, as he sits amongst the league’s statistical leaders. Through every setback, Cooley’s optimism, work ethic, and candid personality have shone through, culminating in a two year extension and meaningful community work with Parachutes for Pets.