Devin Cooley Named Calgary Nominee for Masterton Trophy

Devin Cooley has been selected as the Calgary chapter nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as announced by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Presented annually, the Masterton Trophy recognizes the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.
Cooley’s nomination follows a standout season in which he emerged as a reliable presence between the pipes for the Calgary Flames. Entering the year with questions surrounding his role, the netminder delivered consistent performances, ranking among the league’s top qualified goaltenders in both save percentage and goals-against average.
His play has solidified his position within the Flames’ goaltending tandem alongside Dustin Wolf. In recognition of his contributions, the organization signed Cooley to a two-year contract extension in January, with an average annual value of $1.35 million.
Beyond the numbers, Cooley’s approach and mindset have distinguished him throughout the season. Known for his thoughtful and quirky postgame interviews, he embraced the season with a focused perspective, maximizing an opportunity that has defined his year.
“Basically, I just wanted to give it my all every single day and try to make the most of it and just continue to work really, really hard. And if it didn't work out, then at least I could say I tried,” Cooley told the Flames media when discussing the nomination.
A statement from the PHWA:
Devin Cooley’s journey to becoming a full time NHL goaltender is a testament to perseverance. The undrafted Northern California native spent three years as a backup at the University of Denver and five more as a minor league depth goalie, including two stints in the ECHL. After failing to gain traction with Nashville, Buffalo, and San Jose, he arrived in Calgary in 2024 with just six NHL games on his résumé. He broke out as an AHL All Star that season before a severe concussion in January derailed his season and threatened his career. Instead of fading, Cooley fought back, earning a full time NHL role at age 28. His 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage have made him one of the Flames’ biggest revelations, as he sits amongst the league’s statistical leaders. Through every setback, Cooley’s optimism, work ethic, and candid personality have shone through, culminating in a two year extension and meaningful community work with Parachutes for Pets.