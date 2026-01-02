Devin Cooley has found stability — and motivation — in Calgary.

The Flames goaltender is coming off a milestone moment after signing a two-year, one-way contract extension that keeps him with the organization through the next two seasons. For Cooley, the deal represents more than security; it’s a chance to continue developing in an environment he believes has revived his NHL career.

Cooley has appeared in 13 games for Calgary this season, posting a 4-4-2 record along with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Sharing the crease behind starter, Dustin Wolf, Cooley has played a key role in the Flames’ strong play at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary currently owns the league’s second-best home goals-against average (2.20) and save percentage (.922) during the 2025–26 campaign.

The 28-year-old Los Gatos, California native pointed to the opportunity to work alongside Wolf — a fellow Californian — as a significant factor in his decision to re-sign with the Flames.

“It’s a great deal for me, to continue to grow and develop and play behind one of the best goaltenders in the world, and learn from him and just get that NHL experience under my belt.”

With unrestricted free agency looming at season’s end, Cooley would have had the option to test the open market. While he acknowledged that possibility down the road, he made it clear that Calgary feels like home for now.

“I’d be really comfortable playing here for the rest of my career, too. This place has been absolutely amazing, the goalie department has been amazing from day one. They’ve totally saved my career.”

The extension carries an average annual value of $1.35 million and provides the Flames with continuity in goal as they continue to build around their emerging tandem.