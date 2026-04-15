Flames Fall 3-1 to Avalanche at Home

The Calgary Flames dropped a 3-1 decision to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary iced a young lineup, with several regulars out including Matt Coronato and Ryan Strome. Rory Kerins drew in after being recalled earlier in the day from the AHL, while Dustin Wolf got the start in goal. Former Flame Nazem Kadri was out of the Avalanche lineup due to injury.
The opening period was low on chances, with Colorado holding a 10-6 edge in shots but neither team was able to find the back of the net.
Calgary broke through in the second period at 7:22. Mikael Backlund fired a point shot that Blake Coleman redirected while falling, lifting the puck over Mackenzie Blackwood for his 20th goal of the season to make it 1-0.
The Avalanche responded at 11:25. Cale Makar chased down a dump-in and set up Artturi Lehkonen with a quick pass at the side of the net. Lehkonen finished the play to tie the game 1-1.
Colorado pulled ahead late in the final frame. Gabriel Landeskog won a faceoff back to Brett Kulak, whose shot was tipped in front by Landeskog and slipped past Wolf for the 2-1 lead. Makar picked up his second assist of the night on the play.
MacKinnon added an empty-net goal in the dying seconds to make it 3-1. Martin Necas reached the 100-point plateau on the play. Makar picked up his third assist of the game.
Three Takeaways
Wolf keeps Flames in it
Wolf turned aside 36 shots and was a key reason the game stayed close, making several high-danger saves, including a breakaway stop on Makar.
Suniev makes an impact
Aydar Suniev was noticeable throughout the game, recording four shots on net, disrupting plays, forcing turnovers, and generating a multiple quality scoring chances.
Kadri acknowledged in return
Though he didn’t play, Kadri received a standing ovation and video tribute during the first period in his return to the Saddledome following his trade from Calgary.