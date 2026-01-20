Flames Adjust to Life After Andersson in OT Loss to Devils

The Calgary Flames hosted the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a low-scoring affair that ultimately required overtime to decide.
Zach Whitecloud made his Flames debut after being acquired from Vegas in the trade that sent Rasmus Andersson the other way. Devin Cooley got the start in goal for Calgary.
The opening period was a low-event one, with neither team able to generate much sustained offence. That trend continued into the second until the Devils finally broke through midway through the frame. Dougie Hamilton sent a slap pass toward the net that Dawson Mercer redirected at the side of the crease, with the puck just squeezing past Cooley and across the line to make it 1–0.
At the midpoint of the game, the Flames had managed just eight shots on goal. Calgary finally responded on its ninth attempt. Nazem Kadri and Kevin Bahl played give-and-go, and Kadri snapped home his first goal in 13 games to tie the contest 1–1.
Given the offensive struggles both teams have experienced this season, the lack of scoring came as little surprise. The Devils (16) and Flames (14) entered the night leading the league in games scoring one goal or fewer, and neither side could find a winner in regulation. The third period was scoreless, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, New Jersey capitalized. Simon Nemec found himself alone in front of the net and chipped the puck past the poke check of Cooley to lift the Devils to a 2–1 overtime victory.
1. A different-looking Flames team
There was a tangible lack of identity early in the game, as if the Flames were missing something. Losing Rasmus Andersson clearly changed the look and feel of the team. Calgary worked through it, gaining energy and finding more of its game as the second period went on.
2. Cooley continues to deliver
Devin Cooley showed why he came into the night riding a three-game winning streak. He made several big, timely saves and played with calm and composure, giving his team a chance to stay in the game and eventually find their footing.
3. New-look defence settling in
Whitecloud looked comfortable in his Flames debut, spending plenty of time communicating with assistant coach Trent Cull and fitting in seamlessly. Hunter Brzustewicz also appeared to take a step forward at an important time, making confident plays and passes. With Andersson gone, he took on the power-play quarterback role and looked like a defenceman with a real opportunity to grow into a bigger future role