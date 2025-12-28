Flames Bring the Heat in 3–2 Battle of Alberta Win

The Calgary Flames returned from the break in emphatic fashion, holding off the Edmonton Oilers for a 3–2 win Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After a tough outing against the Oilers on Dec.23 and with Hockey Night in Canada and the Battle of Alberta setting the stage, Calgary brought the early jump. The Flames controlled the opening minutes, outshooting Edmonton 8–1 to start the game, and were rewarded when Yegor Sharangovich found space in the high slot and snapped a wrist shot past Connor Ingram to open the scoring.

Edmonton responded quickly on the power play. After a Calgary penalty on the ensuing shift, Evan Bouchard unloaded a one-timer from the point that beat Dustin Wolf, evening the score at 1–1.

The Oilers threatened in the second period, including a pair of Grade-A looks from Connor McDavid. One rang off the post on a two-on-one, while another breakaway was turned aside by Wolf, who stood tall on both the initial shot and rebound.

Calgary regained control late in the period. Ryan Lomberg jumped on a loose puck off a turnover near the crease, walked in alone and fired a shot over Ingram’s blocker to restore the Flames’ lead. Calgary carried a 2–1 advantage into the third after outshooting Edmonton 14–9 through forty minutes.

Early in the final frame, the Flames added insurance. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund executed a crisp give-and-go, with Coleman finishing the play to make it 3–1.

Edmonton pushed late and pulled within one when McDavid slipped a loose puck past Wolf with under five minutes remaining, but Calgary’s goaltender shut the door the rest of the way. Wolf finished with 29 saves as the Flames held on for the win.

Three Takeaways

1. Calgary owned the 5-on-5 battle

The Flames were sharp and structured at even strength, keeping Edmonton to the perimeter and disrupting entries with active sticks. The Backlund line in particular limited McDavid’s space, forcing turnovers and preventing the Oilers from generating speed through the neutral zone.

2. Wolf delivered a solid performance

Wolf continued his strong run, showing calm positioning and excellent rebound control. On high-danger chances—breakaways, odd-man rushes, and late pressure—he stayed composed and made the timely saves Calgary needed to secure the win.

3. Lomberg’s impact goes beyond the scoresheet

Ryan Lomberg’s recent surge continued with his third goal in five games. His second-period tally was the result of aggressive forechecking, anticipation in the passing lane, and a decisive finish—an example of the energy and pace that defined Calgary’s approach all night.

The Final Word

Coleman on the approach against Edmonton:

“I think the game going into the break left a bad taste in all of our mouths, so I’m happy we responded.”

Lomberg on redemption against the Oilers

“There was a big sense of urgency to come out and play the way we want to play every night. Obviously, we weren’t happy with how we left things off before the break and we had a handful of days to think about it and we kind of righted the ship.”

Wolf on the team’s response

“We just needed to find a way to bounce back, create less turnovers, give up less opportunities and give their top players less room on the ice and we did that tonight.”