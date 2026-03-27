Zayne Parekh: A Work in Progress with Star Upside

Zayne Parekh still has plenty to learn, and that’s perfectly okay. At just 20 years old, the Flames’ top prospect has been thrust into a demanding spotlight, logging big minutes and quarterbacking the top power-play unit. The question is: how has he responded?
Watching Parekh closely is the only way to truly understand his progression, largely because his game is built on subtle nuances. His vision is elite; he identifies passing lanes the moment they open and possesses the high-end velocity and accuracy to hit teammates with outlet passes. However, he is still young and adjusting to the speed of the professional game. In the NHL, those lanes close in a heartbeat. Learning when to go for the "home run" pass versus when to simply chip it out is a skill that only comes with experience, but the foundation is clearly there.
He is also showing a noticeable surge in confidence with the puck. Take those nuances previously mentioned: he’ll shift the angle of his stick and his body just enough to open a lane for a short feed to a teammate entering the zone. It’s almost unnoticeable, but the play wouldn’t be possible if he didn't have those split-second adjustment capabilities.
His edgework has been equally impressive. As his comfort level grows, he’s becoming more adept at making opponents overskate their momentum. He’ll dart back the other way, open his hips, and glide into a shooting lane. And while he may have deferred to veterans earlier in the season, he’s finally pulling the trigger. He notched his first goal of the season against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 24. (He must have a thing for the Kings; he scored his first career NHL goal against them in Game 82 of last season.)
It was definitely a weight off his shoulders, seeing the red goal light come on for the first time this season.
“I was kind of accepting I wasn’t going to score this year, so it was nice to find one,” Parekh said when asked about the milestone. “I like the way I’m playing, I like the way my game is trending, and I’m having fun.”
Expectations have loomed large for a player who put up a staggering 107-point season (33g, 74a) just a year ago with the Saginaw Spirit. Hearing him say he didn’t expect to score might hint at a temporary dip in confidence, but the journey from the OHL to the NHL is up a mountain, not a hill. It’s been a steep learning curve for the 2026 ninth-overall pick.
Parekh credits his defensive partner, Joel Hanley, for keeping his mindset positive and helping him settle into his rhythm lately.
“I feel as of late we’re starting to click… he keeps me positive,” said Parekh, when asked about playing with Hanley. “I haven’t heard a negative thing come out of his mouth… so he always keeps me going and keeps me pushing. At times, when I get frustrated, he knows to pick me up and it’s just been unbelievable playing with him.”
Criticism of his defensive game has been prevalent this season, and justifiably so. At times, his positioning and physicality have been lacking. However, the tide is turning. Recently, he’s been playing the body rather than just chasing the puck. His stick work has become more effective on one-on-one rushes, and he’s consistently generating turnovers.
Thursday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks served as a true litmus test. The Ducks had their way with the youngster at times; he was buried along the boards and knocked off his feet with enthusiasm on multiple shifts. But the silver lining was his resilience. He took his lumps, got right back up, and never gave up on the play. Learning to absorb NHL-level contact is a "trial by fire" process, a lesson Parekh has learned the hard way.
Of course, the “teachable moments” aren't over. In the final stages of overtime against the Ducks, Parekh stepped onto the ice too soon during a line change, resulting in a too-many-men penalty. He sat stoically in the box as Anaheim netted the game-winner on the power play with just one second left on the clock. It was a tough mental mistake that hopefully, and assuredly, Parekh will learn from.