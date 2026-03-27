Zayne Parekh: A Work in Progress with Star Upside

Watching Parekh closely is the only way to truly understand his progression, largely because his game is built on subtle nuances. His vision is elite; he identifies passing lanes the moment they open and possesses the high-end velocity and accuracy to hit teammates with outlet passes. However, he is still young and adjusting to the speed of the professional game. In the NHL, those lanes close in a heartbeat. Learning when to go for the "home run" pass versus when to simply chip it out is a skill that only comes with experience, but the foundation is clearly there.