Flames Drop 4–1 Decision to Senators in First Game Post-Weegar Trade

The Calgary Flames dropped a 4–1 decision to the Ottawa Senators Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, in a game where strong goaltending kept Calgary within reach but Ottawa capitalized when it mattered most.
It was the Flames’ first game without veteran defenceman MacKenzie Weegar after he was dealt to the Utah Mammoth the night before, leaving Calgary’s blue line noticeably shorthanded.
The Senators pushed the pace early, applying pressure in the opening minutes, but Flames goaltender Devin Cooley held firm. He turned aside all eight shots he faced in the first period and came up with a key pad save in the final minute to keep the game scoreless.
Calgary broke through late in the frame. Rookie Matvei Gridin tracked down a loose puck and slid it across to Martin Pospisil, who tucked it past Linus Ullmark at 17:04 for his first goal of the season.
The Flames carried a 1–0 lead into the intermission.
Ottawa responded midway through the second. At 9:35, Ridly Greig found Lars Eller in the slot, and the veteran forward blasted a one-timer past Cooley to even the game 1–1.
The remainder of the period featured tight checking and solid goaltending at both ends, sending the teams into the third period deadlocked.
Special teams made the difference in the final frame.
After drawing multiple penalties, Ottawa converted on their second power-play opportunity. During a battle along the boards, Brady Tkachuk dug the puck free and spotted Dylan Cozens alone in the slot. Cozens quickly picked his corner and snapped the puck past Cooley at 6:33 to give the Senators their first lead of the night.
With Calgary pressing late and the net empty, Tim Stützle sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, extending his point streak to 11 games and Shane Pinto scored again into the empty net securing the 4–1 Ottawa win.
1. Cooley making his case
Even in a loss, Devin Cooley looked composed and confident, making 35 saves. The Flames netminder made several timely saves and kept Calgary within striking distance throughout the game. Performances like this suggest he could be pushing for a larger role moving forward, and the Saddledome crowd responded to his effort like he’s quickly becoming a fan favourite.
2. Youth movement on the power play
The Flames’ first power-play unit featured young talent on the blue line, with Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin handling duties at the point. It’s a glimpse of the organization’s future as Calgary begins leaning more on its developing prospects.
3. Trade deadline uncertainty
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Thursday’s game could potentially mark the final appearance in a Flames sweater for veterans Nazem Kadri or Blake Coleman. After the Weegar trade, Calgary’s roster could see more movement in the coming day.