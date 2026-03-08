Flames Edge Hurricanes 5–4 in High-Scoring Battle at the Saddledome

The Calgary Flames earned a hard-fought 5–4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, powered by strong performances from the newcomers and a bunch of multi-point efforts.
Newly acquired Ryan Strome and Olli Määttä both made their Flames debuts and immediately contributed, while goaltender Dustin Wolf turned aside 25 shots to secure the win.
Offensively, Calgary received big nights from Joel Farabee (two goals, one assist), Morgan Frost (one goal, two assists), Blake Coleman (one goal, one assist), and Strome (one goal, one assist).
Carolina wasted little time opening the scoring. Just 44 seconds into the game, Andrei Svechnikov spotted Seth Jarvis alone near the side of the net. Jarvis beat Wolf to the far side to give the Hurricanes an early 1–0 lead, with Sebastian Aho collecting the secondary assist.
The first period also saw a concerning moment for Calgary when Zach Whitecloud went awkwardly into the boards late in the frame and left the game. He did not return.
Calgary responded quickly in the second period, and the new additions were at the center of it.
After a scramble in front of the net, Martin Pospisil pushed the puck back to Määttä at the point. The defenceman quickly moved it to Strome, who found a wide-open cage with Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi out of position. The goal tied the game and marked Strome’s first as a Flame and Määttä’s first point with the club.
Just minutes later at 4:11 of the period, Coleman fired a shot from the point that produced a rebound. Farabee pounced and buried it to give Calgary its first lead of the night.
The Flames extended the advantage on the power play at 7:06. Rookie blueliner Zayne Parekh had his shot blocked, but Frost found the loose puck and beat Bussi to push the lead to 3–1. Strome picked up the secondary assist.
Calgary added another early in the third period. A misplayed clearing attempt by Bussi was intercepted by Farabee, whose quick shot created a rebound that Coleman finished at 2:24 to make it 4–1.
Carolina responded soon after. At 4:41, Aho forced a turnover behind the net and fed Taylor Hall, who quickly set up Sean Walker for a blast that beat Wolf. The goal extended Walker’s point streak to five games and cut the lead to 4–2.
The Hurricanes continued to push and capitalized on a power play at 5:43. Aho recorded his third assist of the night when he set up Alexander Nikishin for a booming shot from the blue line, pulling Carolina within one.
Farabee restored Calgary’s cushion late in the period. With 2:58 remaining, he broke in alone and finished with a slick backhand move to make it 5–3.
Svechnikov added late drama by scoring with just 11.9 seconds left, but the Flames held on to secure the 5–4 victory.
1. A Different Look Post-Deadline
With longtime leaders Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar no longer in the lineup following trade-deadline moves, the atmosphere around the team felt noticeably different. The roster looked unfamiliar, and the building carried the quiet tone typical of a post-deadline transition game.
2. Debut Success for New Additions
Määttä (No. 3) and Strome (No. 22) wasted no time making an impression. The two connected for Calgary’s tying goal early in the second period, and Strome finished with a goal and an assist in his Flames debut.
3. Farabee Steps Into Leadership Role
With the leadership group shifting after recent trades, Farabee wore an alternate captain’s “A” and delivered a standout performance with two goals and an assist, including the late insurance marker that ultimately proved decisive.