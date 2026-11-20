Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 3:47 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:47 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 4:04 AM
The Calgary Flames returned home Thursday night but couldn’t get the result they were looking for, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Minnesota came into the matchup sitting second overall in the NHL with a 16-3-4 record and 36 points. The Wild have been one of the league’s hottest teams, extending their point streak to 11 consecutive games (9-0-2) while avoiding a regulation loss during that stretch.
The Wild wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Just 25 seconds into the opening period, a shot from Matt Boldy at the blue line was redirected in front by Joel Eriksson Ek, who sent the puck through the five-hole of Dustin Wolf to make it 1-0. Kirill Kaprizov picked up the second assist.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Minnesota doubled its lead at 8:09 when Quinn Hughes sent a wrist shot through traffic and past Wolf. Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon were credited with the assists as the Wild took a 2-0 lead.
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The Flames answered at 15:51 with a goal that featured a little help from the equipment staff.
Simon Nemec broke his stick in the corner and headed toward the bench for a replacement. Assistant equipment manager Ben Dumaine reached over the boards and handed Nemec a new stick as he was already moving up the ice. Nemec joined the play, received a pass from Morgan Frost and buried a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt to get Calgary on the board.
Adam Klapka picked up the second assist as the Flames cut the deficit to 2-1.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Things got a little more physical in the final second of the period when Martin Pospisil and Ryan Hartman dropped the gloves, putting an end to an eventful opening frame.
Minnesota restored its two-goal advantage early in the second period. On the power play at 2:31, Kaprizov delivered one of the highlights of the night, taking a pass from Boldy beside the net before putting the puck through his own legs and roofing it over Wolf.
Quinn Hughes added the second assist as the Wild extended their lead to 3-1.
Boldy added an empty net goal late to seal it. The Flames couldn’t find another answer, and Minnesota held on for the road victory.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. An assist for the equipment staff
Dumaine deserves some recognition for his role in Nemec’s goal. The assistant equipment manager was quick to react when Nemec broke his stick, reaching over the boards to get a replacement into his hands while he was already skating up the ice. Seconds later, Nemec was celebrating his goal. Not a bad sequence for the equipment staff.
2. Pospisil brings the energy
Martin Pospisil was up to his usual tricks, bringing plenty of physicality and agitation to the lineup. He was throwing hits, getting involved after the whistle and eventually dropping the gloves with Hartman in the final second of the first period. Pospisil continues to bring an element of energy and edge to the Flames.
3. The fourth line was buzzing
The line of Jonathan Costagna, Aydar Suniev and Maksim Tsyplakov provided some noticeable energy throughout the night. The trio generated offensive opportunities and showed some good jump on several shifts.
Suniev, in particular, had a strong second period, generating multiple shots and ringing one off the post. It was an encouraging performance from the young forward, who looked comfortable creating opportunities and getting involved offensively.
“I thought they played well. It was really a line that gave us a lot of energy,” said head Coach Ryan Huska postgame. “They played a heavier game, and against Minnesota you have to be able to play a heavier game, and they were one of the lines that, I thought, got our second period going, for sure.”
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