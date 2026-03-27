Flames Fall 3-2 in OT as Ducks Complete Late Comeback

The Calgary Flames dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It marked the fourth time in the last five home games Calgary has gone beyond regulation.
The Flames came out flying, with a 3-on-0 rush in the opening minute, but a case of overpassing kept the game scoreless. Calgary thought it had opened the scoring shortly after, when Yegor Sharangovich snapped a shot past Ville Husso, but the goal was overturned following an offside challenge.
Calgary carried the play through much of the opening frame, outshooting Anaheim 11-8, but the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.
The Flames broke through early in the second. Just 1:06 in, Joel Farabee picked up the puck off a line change and slid a pass to Blake Coleman, who drove the net and tipped it past Husso for his 17th of the season. Olli Maatta also picked up an assist. 1-0 Flames.
Anaheim answered quickly. At 3:07, Mikael Granlund walked into the slot and wired a shot into the top corner to tie the game 1-1 with an unassisted goal.
After a scoreless remainder of the period, the teams entered the third tied.
Calgary regained the lead midway through the third during a sustained offensive push. With a Ducks player down injured and unable to get back into the play, the Flames kept possession in the zone. Olli Maatta found Matvei Gridin, who ripped a shot past Husso for his fifth of the season at 7:46. Matt Coronato added the secondary assist. The helper gave Maatta nine points (1G, 8A) in 11 games since joining Calgary.
The Ducks pulled even again on the power play late in regulation. Granlund buried a rebound off a John Carlson point shot from a sharp angle at 16:27, tying the game 2-2 and setting the stage for overtime.
Calgary ran into trouble in the extra frame, taking its second too-many-men penalty of the night when Zayne Parekh stepped onto the ice early. The Ducks made them pay in the final second (4:59), as Granlund completed the hat trick, finishing a setup from Carlson with a high shot to seal the 3-2 win.
Maatta producing offensively
Olli Maatta continues to make an impact at both ends of the ice, now with nine points (1G, 8A) in 11 games since joining the Flames.
Coronato staying consistent
Matt Coronato extended his point streak to four games (1G, 3A) and now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last six outings.
Sharangovich driving play
Yegor Sharangovich was heavily involved throughout the night. He had a goal overturned, hit a post, and drew a penalty in one of his more noticeable offensive performances despite not recording a point.