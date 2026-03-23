“We Must Have Fleeced ’Em”: Post-Deadline Flames Finding a Groove

For those hoping the Flames would lean into a full-on tank for the top pick, this stretch hasn’t exactly helped. They’re 5-4-0 since the trade deadline, even after moving out their top centre in Nazem Kadri and top two defencemen in Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar. Not exactly the recipe you’d expect for generating wins, especially after bringing in a couple of older players who spent more time in the press box than on the ice this season in Olli Maatta and Ryan Strome.