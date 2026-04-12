Flames Fall 4-1 in Seattle, Close Road Trip with Loss to Kraken

The Calgary Flames closed out their final road game with a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Flames opened the scoring early in the second. Hunter Brzustewicz capitalized on a bounce and beat Nikke Kokko, who was also making his NHL debut, to make it 1-0.
Seattle responded quickly. Just over two minutes later, Frederick Gaudreau finished an odd-man rush, taking a pass from Kaapo Kakko and firing a wrist shot over Cooley to tie the game 1-1.
The Kraken took control midway through the period. Chandler Stephenson converted a pass from Vince Dunn to give Seattle a 2-1 lead, with Jaden Schwartz adding an assist.
Late in the period, Matty Beniers extended the lead. With five seconds remaining, he walked into the slot and snapped his 20th goal of the season past Cooley to make it 3-1. Ryker Evans and Jamie Oleksiak picked up assists.
Jordan Eberle sealed the win with an empty-net goal, lifting Seattle to a 4-1 final.
Three Takeaways
- Matt Coronato extended his point streak to four games with an assist and now has 11 points in his last 11 games.
- Wiebe logged 11:18 of ice time in his NHL debut after signing out of North Dakota (NCAA).
- Brzustewicz had a strong night on the blue line, scoring his second goal of the season and registering three shots in 17:05 of ice time.