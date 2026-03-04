Logo
Flames, Mammoth Reportedly Nearing Deal Involving Weegar

Trade speculation is heating up around Calgary Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports that the Flames and the Utah Mammoth are “closing in” on a potential deal involving the 32-year-old blueliner.

Weegar has 21 points (3 goals, 18 assists) and a minus-35 rating through 60 games — a down year by his standards. Still, his experience and right-shot presence could be valuable for a Utah team looking to strengthen its blue line for a playoff push.

One key factor: Weegar is signed through 2030–31 at a $6.25 million AAV and holds a full no-trade clause. Any move would require his approval.

If the deal materializes, it would signal a significant shift for Calgary and a win-now addition for Utah. For now, it remains speculation — but credible speculation worth watching.

