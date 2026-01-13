Flames Place Blake Coleman on Long-Term Injury Reserve

The move is retroactive to the date of the injury, sidelining Coleman for a minimum of seven days. As a result, the veteran forward will be unavailable for the remainder of the Flames’ current road trip.
Coleman’s absence represents a significant setback for Calgary. The 34-year-old has been one of the team’s most consistent and impactful performers this season, providing offence, leadership, and a reliable two-way presence throughout the lineup. Alongside defenseman Rasmus Andersson, Coleman has been a driving force for the Flames on a nightly basis.
Through 44 games this season, Coleman leads Calgary in goals with 13 and has added eight assists for 21 points. He has been a key contributor in all situations, including special teams, while setting the standard with his work ethic and competitiveness.
The Flames did not provide a specific timeline for Coleman’s return beyond the minimum requirement, and further updates are expected as he continues to be evaluated.