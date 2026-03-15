Flames Rally Falls Short in 3–2 Loss to Islanders

The Calgary Flames mounted a late push but couldn’t overcome a rough opening period, falling 3–2 to the New York Islanders on Saturday night in Long Island.
The opening frame belonged almost entirely to the Islanders, who jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back. At 10:36 of the first period, Casey Cizikas opened the scoring after battling for the puck along the boards. The veteran forward pulled it free from the corner, circled out from beside the net, and jammed the puck past Flames starter Devin Cooley for his eighth goal of the season to make it 1–0.
New York doubled its lead later in the period. At 16:35, Simon Holmstrom joined the rush and took a feed from newly acquired Brayden Schenn before snapping a shot past Cooley. The goal, Holmstrom’s 15th of the season, gave the Islanders a 2–0 advantage.
The Islanders weren’t done there. Late in the period, while shorthanded, Jean‑Gabriel Pageau moved the puck ahead to Holmstrom, who was driving up the ice. Holmstrom slipped the puck through Cooley’s five-hole at 19:35, giving New York a commanding 3–0 lead heading into the intermission.
The Flames made a change to start the second period, bringing in Dustin Wolf in relief of Cooley. The move helped stabilize Calgary defensively as the Flames tightened things up and prevented further damage.
Despite generating a few chances, neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame, leaving the Flames with a three-goal deficit heading into the third period.
Calgary finally broke through early in the third.
Kevin Bahl helped start the play before Olli Maatta fired a shot toward the net. Flames captain Mikael Backlund got a piece of it in front, tipping the puck past David Rittich to spoil the shutout bid and cut the lead to 3–1.
Calgary kept pushing, and midway through the period they pulled even closer. Yan Kuznetsov sent a pass ahead to Blake Coleman, who streaked in from the blue line. Coleman protected the puck beautifully, moving from backhand to forehand before sliding it past Rittich to make it 3–2.
The Flames pressed for the equalizer late, but the Islanders held on to secure the win.
1. Backlund Climbs the Record Book
Backlund’s goal was the 230th of his career and his 15th of the season, moving the Flames captain into fourth place on Calgary’s all-time goals list.
2. Slow Start Costly
The first period proved decisive. Calgary was outplayed early and forced to chase the game after surrendering three goals, including one shorthanded.
3. Veteran Leadership Sparked the Comeback
Backlund and Coleman led the Flames’ third-period push, providing both goals and driving the offensive pressure as Calgary attempted to erase the deficit.