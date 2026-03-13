Mikael Backlund Joins Elite Company with 600th NHL Point

Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund added another chapter to his long and steady career on Thursday night, reaching a significant personal milestone during Calgary’s 5–4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Backlund scored the game-winning goal in the third period—his 229th career tally—to record the 600th point of his NHL career. The milestone further strengthens the veteran centre’s legacy with the Flames, the only NHL team he has played for since entering the league.
The goal also moved the Västerås, Sweden native into a tie for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time goals list alongside former Flames star Kent Nilsson.
“It’s really cool to be talked about with a player like that,” Backlund told the media postgame about tying Nillson. “He’s a real legend… it’s an honour to be tied with him.”
Adding another layer to the moment, the milestone goal came against fellow Swede and former Flames teammate Jacob Markstrom, who was in net for New Jersey.
“Feels good to score and help the team win and (finally on) Marky, (and) do it at the same time (as) 600,” expressed Backlund.
Flames head coach Ryan Huska said he was pleased to see the captain reach the milestone—especially with such a meaningful goal.
“Happy for him,” Huska told the media following the game. “That’s a great milestone for a guy that’s given a lot to this organization, so it ’s really nice to see him score that.”
Backlund has been a consistent presence in Calgary’s lineup this season, currently leading the club in scoring with 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points through 65 games. He also carries a team-best plus-11 rating.