Flames Rally Falls Short in 4–2 Defeat to Maple Leafs

The Calgary Flames delivered a spirited effort Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but an early three-goal deficit proved too much to overcome as they fell 4–2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Calgary welcomed back rookie defenceman Zayne Parekh, who returned to the lineup after completing his AHL conditioning stint with the Calgary Wranglers. The game marked Parekh’s first NHL appearance since Nov. 7.
Toronto wasted no time opening the scoring. On the Maple Leafs’ first shot of the night, William Nylander broke in alone just over a minute into the game and snapped a glove-side shot past Dustin Wolf to give the visitors a 1–0 lead. The goal extended Nylander’s point streak against Calgary to 12 straight games.
Nylander continued to drive Toronto’s offence in the second period. After collecting the puck behind the net, he spotted Mattias Maccelli in the slot, who one-timed a shot past Wolf to make it 2–0. The Maple Leafs then sustained heavy pressure in the Flames’ zone, and Nylander struck again—this time finding former Flame Troy Stecher, who chipped the puck by Wolf to stretch the lead to three.
With the assist, Nylander recorded his 46th career three-point game, tying Doug Gilmour for eighth in franchise history.
Calgary finally found life midway through the period. Joel Farabee slipped a pass to Nazem Kadri at the side of the net, and Kadri picked his spot, roofing a shot over Joseph Woll to cut the deficit to 3–1. The goal was Kadri’s 10th of the season, continuing his strong production against his former club.
Kadri and Farabee teamed up again shortly after, this time with Kadri sending a hard saucer pass across the crease that Farabee redirected past Woll to pull the Flames within one.
The Flames pushed hard in the third period, generating several quality chances and ringing a shot off the post, but Woll held firm in the Toronto crease. With Wolf pulled for the extra attacker in the final minute, Bobby McMann sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, securing the 4–2 win for the Maple Leafs.
1. Effort Was There, Finish Wasn’t
Calgary outshot and outhit Toronto, firing 30 shots on goal and generating enough looks to erase the deficit, but puck luck and timely saves never swung in their favour.
2. Coronato Continues to Impress
Matt Coronato was one of Calgary’s most dangerous forwards, leading all players with seven shots on goal while logging 19:27 of ice time.
3. Encouraging Return for Parekh
Zayne Parekh was trusted in late-game situations in his first NHL contest since early November. While there were moments of adjustment, his confidence with the puck, clean passing, and overall presence were noticeable signs in his return.