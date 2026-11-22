Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 12:01 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:01 AM
The Calgary Flames put together a third-period comeback against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win, falling 4-3 in overtime at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The game got off to an eventful start, with Adam Klapka and Dillion Boucher dropping the gloves just four seconds after the opening faceoff. The lengthy bout set an early tone in what would become a physical afternoon.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Chicago carried much of the play early in the first period, but Dustin Wolf stood tall in the Flames net to keep the Blackhawks off the scoreboard.
Calgary eventually opened the scoring at 10:45. After creating a couple of chances around the net, Ryan Strome attempted to send a pass through the crease. The puck bounced off a skate and slid through Spencer Knight’s five-hole to give the Flames a 1-0 lead. Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin picked up the assists.
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The Blackhawks responded in a big way in the second period, scoring three goals in just over three minutes to take control of the game.
At 2:33, a giveaway in front of the Calgary net landed on the stick of Roman Kantserov, who quickly snapped the puck past Wolf to tie the game. Patrick Kane recorded the assist.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Chicago struck again at 4:12. A point shot was stopped by Wolf, but Ryan Donato was first to the rebound and chipped it over the Flames goaltender to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Rinzel picked up the assists.
Just over a minute later, Chicago extended its lead on the power play. Kane finished a one-timer from the point at 5:38, beating Wolf to make it 3-1. Rinzel and Frank Nazar were credited with the assists.
Three goals in a 3:05 span completely changed the complexion of the game, putting the Flames in a difficult position heading into the second half of the contest.
Calgary got one back later in the period courtesy of Jonathan Costagna. Mikael Backlund found Costagna with a saucer pass, allowing the forward to walk in and pick the short side on Knight. It was Costagna’s third goal of the season and cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2. Maksim Tsyplakov picked up the secondary assist.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The second period also featured a concerning moment involving Martin Pospisil. Wyatt Kaiser was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit to the head of the Flames forward. Pospisil appeared shaken up on the play and was forced to leave the game.
Given Pospisil’s history with concussions and lengthy recovery periods, it was an unsettling scene for Calgary. There was no immediate update on his condition.
The Flames continued to push and found the equalizer early in the third period.
At 1:14, with Calgary on the power play, Strome set up Yegor Sharangovich, who unleashed a slapshot into the top of the net to tie the game at three. Simon Nemec recorded the secondary assist.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Neither team could find a winner in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Chicago controlled much of the extra frame and eventually earned a four-on-three power play. Kane appeared to set up Kantserov for the winning goal at the side of the net, but Calgary challenged the play for offside and successfully overturned the goal.
The Blackhawks remained on the power play, however, and eventually found the winner. Rinzel flipped the puck over Wolf to give Chicago the 4-3 overtime victory.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Jonathan Costagna continues to build confidence
Costagna is starting to look more comfortable with each passing game. His goal against Chicago was his third in his last three games, but it’s not just the scoring that’s encouraging. He’s playing with more confidence, making plays and showing composure with the puck. It’s been a positive stretch for the young forward, and something the Flames will want to see continue.
2. Sharangovich finds the scoresheet
It was encouraging to see Sharangovich get back on the scoresheet. He’s looked more offensively engaged lately while continuing to do some good work away from the puck. His third-period goal was a reminder of the shot he possesses, beating Knight with a powerful slapshot to get Calgary back into the game. The Flames need that offensive element from him consistently.
3. Concern for Martin Pospisil
The biggest concern coming out of Saturday’s game is the health of Pospisil. The forward was forced to leave after taking a hit to the head from Kaiser and did not return.
Considering his history with concussions and the lengthy recoveries he’s experienced, it’s difficult not to be concerned about the situation. Losing Pospisil would be a significant blow to the Flames lineup, but more importantly, it’s tough to see a player go through something like that, especially given what he’s dealt with previously.
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