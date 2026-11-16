Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:45 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:45 PM
Yegor Sharangovich has started to show signs of a resurgence, and his play this season is beginning to look more complete.
The offensive production has picked up recently. Sharangovich has six points (two goals, four assists) over his last six games, including a two-point performance against the Los Angeles Kings on the Flames’ recent road trip, where he also scored the game-winner.
He now sits fifth on the team in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) through 21 games. While those numbers aren’t necessarily eye-catching, they’re an encouraging sign that he’s starting to find his offensive touch again.
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Whether Sharangovich can get back to the player who scored a career-high 31 goals and 59 points with Calgary three seasons ago remains to be seen. But his impact has been more noticeable lately, and he’s finding ways to contribute beyond the scoresheet.
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That’s arguably been the biggest difference in his game this season.
It’s not just what Sharangovich is doing with the puck, but how he’s contributing without it. He’s been more physical, getting involved in board battles, attacking loose pucks and competing in the corners. He’s also been more responsible defensively, showing better positioning in his own end and becoming a contributor to a Flames penalty kill that currently ranks ninth in the NHL at 82.8 per cent.
He’s blocking shots, putting in the work defensively and doing more of the little things that can make a difference over the course of a game.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
That complete effort is something that has been missing from his game at times over the last couple of seasons. Under head coach Ryan Huska, the details matter, and playing a responsible game away from the puck is just as important as producing offensively.
For Sharangovich, those efforts are starting to translate into more opportunities at the other end of the ice.
“I just focus on doing good things, thinking about winning the battles and playing more with the puck, making more plays in the offensive zone,” Sharangovich told the media recently during the Flames’ road trip.
He’s been the team’s leading scorer in November, but there’s still more he wants to bring to his game. Sharangovich knows he’s expected to provide offence, and while the recent production is encouraging, he’s not satisfied with where things stand.
“I want to always be better and it’s still not enough,” said Sharangovich. “I still need to work harder.”
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