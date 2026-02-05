Flames Reassign Brzustewicz and Gridin to AHL

The Calgary Flames have reassigned defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz and forward\nMatvei Gridin to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, the team announced Wednesday,\nfollowing Calgary’s 4–3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.\n\nGridin, 19, made an impact in his most recent NHL appearance, recording a goal\nand an assist against Edmonton.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/flames-win-the-battle-of-alberta-down-oilers-4-3]\nThe rookie forward has collected two goals and four points through 12 games with\nthe Flames during the 2025–26 season. He is also slated to represent the\nWranglers at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, set for next week in Rockford,\nIllinois.\n\nBrzustewicz has appeared in 18 games with Calgary this season. The 21-year-old\nhas one goal and one assist in that span.\n\nThe reassignment allows both players to maintain regular game action and\ncontinue their development with the Wranglers during the Olympic break.