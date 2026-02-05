Logo
Flames Reassign Brzustewicz and Gridin to AHL

Bryan Wilson
20h
The Calgary Flames have reassigned defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz and forward Matvei Gridin to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, the team announced Wednesday, following Calgary’s 4–3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Gridin, 19, made an impact in his most recent NHL appearance, recording a goal and an assist against Edmonton. The rookie forward has collected two goals and four points through 12 games with the Flames during the 2025–26 season. He is also slated to represent the Wranglers at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, set for next week in Rockford, Illinois.

Brzustewicz has appeared in 18 games with Calgary this season. The 21-year-old has one goal and one assist in that span.

The reassignment allows both players to maintain regular game action and continue their development with the Wranglers during the Olympic break.

