Flames Win the Battle of Alberta, Down Oilers 4–3

Calgary struck first and wasted no time doing it. On their opening shot of the game, Mackenzie Weegar slid the puck to Jonathan Huberdeau at the top of the circle, and he snapped a far-side wrist shot past Tristan Jarry for a power-play goal just minutes in. The tally marked Huberdeau’s 10th of the season and set the tone for a special-teams-heavy opening frame.