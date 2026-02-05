Flames Win the Battle of Alberta, Down Oilers 4–3

The Calgary Flames closed out the pre-Olympic break schedule with bragging rights, knocking off the Edmonton Oilers 4–3 in a spirited Battle of Alberta on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Edmonton responded immediately with their lethal power play. With the man advantage winding down, Leon Draisaitl walked in tight and roofed a sharp-angle shot over Devin Cooley to tie the game 1–1. The goal also pushed Draisaitl past Mark Messier for fourth on the Oilers’ all-time points list, adding another milestone to his growing résumé.
Calgary struck first and wasted no time doing it. On their opening shot of the game, Mackenzie Weegar slid the puck to Jonathan Huberdeau at the top of the circle, and he snapped a far-side wrist shot past Tristan Jarry for a power-play goal just minutes in. The tally marked Huberdeau’s 10th of the season and set the tone for a special-teams-heavy opening frame.
The Flames reclaimed the lead later in the period on another power play. Weegar fired a stretch pass to Matvei Gridin, who broke in alone and ripped a shot past Jarry at 14:44. The goal gave Calgary a 2–1 edge and marked Cooley’s first career NHL assist.
The second period delivered the physical edge expected in a rivalry game. Joel Hanley and Ty Emberson dropped the gloves in a spirited bout that energized the building, and Calgary fed off that momentum. After hemming Edmonton in their zone, Zach Whitecloud sent a point shot toward the net that deflected off Connor Zary and in, extending the Flames’ lead to 3–1.
Edmonton pushed back once again on the power play before the break. Connor McDavid worked the puck to Evan Bouchard, who found Draisaitl at the side of the net for his second power-play goal of the night, trimming the deficit to 3–2. The assist marked Bouchard’s 300th career NHL point.
The Oilers finally pulled even early in the third when Kasperi Kapanen threw a puck on net that slipped through Cooley, with Bouchard collecting his third assist of the game. But the tie was short-lived.
Moments later, a broken-play scramble saw the puck bounce to Ryan Lomberg, who jammed it home after Jarry couldn’t control the rebound. That goal stood as the winner, sealing a 4–3 Flames victory in a game that had the intensity of playoff hockey.
Cooley finished the night with 36 saves to earn his seventh win of the season, helping Calgary head into the Olympic break on a high note.
1. Special teams stole the spotlight
Both teams leaned heavily on the power play, combining for four man-advantage goals. Calgary capitalized twice, while Edmonton’s top-ranked unit answered right back, keeping the game tight from start to finish.
2. Devin Cooley continues to deliver
Under constant pressure, Cooley stood tall with 36 saves and made several key stops to preserve the lead. Adding his first NHL assist was the cherry on top of another confident performance.
3. Matvei Gridin keeps making his case
Gridin recorded a goal and an assist and looked comfortable in a high-tempo rivalry game. Even with a likely return to the AHL during the break, his play made it clear he’s knocking on the door for a longer NHL stay.