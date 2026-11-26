Calgary Flames
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Flames Ride Four-Goal Second Period to Victory Over Penguins
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 2:51 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 2:51 AM
The Calgary Flames found their offence in a big way on Wednesday night, putting together a six-goal performance to take down the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on the road.
Calgary entered the contest coming off a loss to the Ottawa Senators to open its five-game road trip. Ben Jones, who was recently recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, drew into the lineup as the Flames looked to get back in the win column.
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Penguins opened the scoring late in the first period when Tommy Novak took a pass from Ben Kindel in the high slot and fired it past Dustin Wolf to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.
The second period was a different story, with the two teams combining for seven goals in a wild middle frame.
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The Flames needed just 38 seconds to light the lamp. Adam Klapka did the heavy lifting, driving into the offensive zone before spinning and putting a shot on net. Joel Farabee got a piece of it in front, redirecting the puck past Arturs Silovs to tie the game 1-1. Zach Whitecloud picked up the secondary assist.
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Calgary took its first lead of the night at 6:26. Joel Hanley sent a shot from the point toward the net, where Brennan Othmann got his stick on it and tipped it past Silovs. It was Othmann’s first goal as a member of the Flames, with Maksim Tsyplakov recording an assist.
The Flames continued to generate chances and added to their lead at 10:37. Othmann dropped the puck to Zayne Parekh as Calgary entered the zone, and Parekh found Tsyplakov in front for a quick finish past Silovs. It was also Tsyplakov’s first goal with Calgary.
Pittsburgh got one back on the power play at 14:53. Evgeni Malkin, returning to the lineup after missing the Penguins’ previous two games, drove toward the net, deked to his backhand and lifted the puck past Wolf. The puck caught the post before going off the back of the Flames netminder and into the net, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Calgary had an immediate response. Just 21 seconds later, Farabee and Ryan Strome finished a give-and-go, with Strome putting the puck past Silovs to restore the Flames’ two-goal advantage. Simon Nemec picked up the secondary assist.
The Penguins weren’t finished, though. Pittsburgh went back to the power play and scored again at 15:57. Novak’s initial attempt was stopped by Wolf, but the rebound found its way to Rickard Rakell, who buried it to make it a 4-3 game.
The Flames carried their one-goal lead into the third period before adding some insurance at 9:16. Whitecloud’s point shot kicked out into the slot, where Jonathan Castagna jumped on the rebound and fired it into the open net for his fourth goal of the season. Mikael Backlund recorded an assist.
Yegor Sharangovich added an empty-net goal late in the third period to put the game away, sealing a 6-3 victory for Calgary.
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Brennan Othmann makes an immediate impact
Othmann made the most of his opportunity in the Flames lineup. He finished with two points, including his first goal as a member of the Flames. His goal helped get the offence rolling in the second period, while his assist on Tsyplakov’s goal gave him his first multi-point performance with the club.
2. First Flames goal for Tsyplakov
Tsyplakov also found the scoresheet in a big way, recording his first goal as a Flame while adding an assist for a two-point night. He’s now up to four points (1G, 3A) over his last five games, giving Calgary another offensive contributor as it looks to find some consistency.
3. The second period makes the difference
Calgary’s offensive outburst in the second period ultimately decided this one. The Flames scored four times in the frame, getting contributions from across the lineup and finding offence from some unlikely sources. There were some defensive issues along the way, with Pittsburgh scoring twice to keep things close, but Calgary did enough to maintain its lead and carry the momentum into the third period.
The Flames will look to carry that offensive confidence into the next stop of their five-game road trip.
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