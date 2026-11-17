Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 10:06 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 10:06 PM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 1:29 AM
Jonathan Huberdeau is getting closer to returning to NHL action with the Calgary Flames.
The veteran forward was assigned to the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday for a conditioning loan, with the expectation that he’ll play two games before rejoining the Flames.
Huberdeau expressed his excitement about getting back into game action and joining the Wranglers for the conditioning stint.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
“Just to get back and be with the team, obviously, you know, excited to play games,” Huberdeau told the media.
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The 33-year-old has been sidelined since February of last season after suffering a hip injury that required a rare hip resurfacing procedure. After more than nine months away from game action, Huberdeau has had plenty of time to work on his recovery and says he’s feeling stronger than ever.
“I think we took more time,” Huberdeau explained about his recovery process. “It’s hard with this surgery, there’s not a lot of data, not a lot of guys who have done it.”
With limited experience and information available surrounding the procedure, the Flames and Huberdeau have taken a cautious approach to his return. Starting with the Wranglers will give him an opportunity to get some games under his belt before making the jump back to the NHL.
“I just felt like I needed some practice, and I think coming back here is going to help me,” Huberdeau said about starting his conditioning stint in the AHL.
“I feel good, I’ve been feeling good for a little bit, but I think that was the goal, (to) feel better and eventually play a game in the NHL.”
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Drafted third overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft, Huberdeau went straight to the NHL and has never played in the American Hockey League. His upcoming stint will mark his first taste of minor league action.
He’ll also be wearing a different number with the Wranglers, sporting No. 12. The number naturally stands out in Calgary, given that former Flames captain Jarome Iginla has his No. 12 retired and hanging in the rafters at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Huberdeau admitted he gave it some thought when he saw Iginla’s number displayed above the ice, but had a personal reason for choosing it.
“It’s actually my brother’s number,” Huberdeau explained. “I didn’t even think of Jarome being in the rafters, but it’s the AHL so it’s not the same.”
“No disrespect to Jarome, that was for my brother,” he chuckled.
The Wranglers are scheduled to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Nov. 17 and 18 before taking on the Laval Rocket on Nov. 21 and 22.
There has been no official announcement on which game Huberdeau will make his conditioning stint debut, but the expectation is that he’ll get two games with the Wranglers before working his way back into the Flames lineup.
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