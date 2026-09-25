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Flames Send Seven to Wranglers, Place Eight on Waivers

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Bryan Wilson
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Sep 25, 2026 6:22 PM

The Calgary Flames have sent seven players to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL as they continue to cut down their training camp roster.

The seven players assigned directly to the Calgary Wranglers are:

  • Andrew Basha - LW
  • Hunter Brzustewicz - D
  • Jonathan Castagna - C
  • Will Dineen - C
  • Tyson Gross - C
  • Axel Hurtig - D
  • Arsenii Sergeev - G

Eight more players were placed on waivers with the intention of joining Calgary’s AHL affiliate. That group includes defencemen Michael Benning, Andreas Englund and Jake Livingstone, along with forwards Dryden Hunt, Ben Jones, Rory Kerins, Sam Morton and William Stromgren.

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The Flames also assigned forward Chase Harrington to the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL.

Following the latest round of roster moves, Calgary has 27 players remaining in camp, consisting of three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 16 forwards.

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