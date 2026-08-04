The "Show Me" Season: Can Rory Kerins Stick in the NHL?

If you’ve followed Kerins' journey since he was drafted 174th overall in 2020, you know it’s been a grind. He’s taken the long way around, cutting his teeth in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush before climbing the ladder to become an All-Star in 2025 and a standout for the Calgary Wranglers. Last season alone, he put up an impressive 61 points (33 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games. Yet, the gap between being a high-end minor leaguer and an everyday NHLer is notoriously difficult to bridge.