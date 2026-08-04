The "Show Me" Season: Can Rory Kerins Stick in the NHL?

Rory Kerins has spent the last few years doing things the right way, but now he faces the ultimate test: turning AHL dominance into a permanent NHL career. At 24 years old, the Caledonia, Ontario native is no longer just a "prospect", he’s a player with a proven track record of finding the back of the net at the AHL level, and he knows exactly what the Flames are looking for.
If you’ve followed Kerins' journey since he was drafted 174th overall in 2020, you know it’s been a grind. He’s taken the long way around, cutting his teeth in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush before climbing the ladder to become an All-Star in 2025 and a standout for the Calgary Wranglers. Last season alone, he put up an impressive 61 points (33 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games. Yet, the gap between being a high-end minor leaguer and an everyday NHLer is notoriously difficult to bridge.
The Flames are currently in transition, getting younger and hungrier. They need offence, and they need players with character who can step into those roles. Enter the "show me" contract. On June 25, 2026, the organization signed Kerins to a one-year, two-way extension worth $825,000. It’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the team, but for Kerins, it represents a pivotal career opportunity.
So, what is the coaching staff looking for to make that leap official? The feedback has been direct and honest. When head coach Ryan Huska was asked during the season about Kerins’ stint with the Flames he said:
“He has to keep working on his overall speed,” Huska explained. “He has to work on being able to handle some bigger, heavier, stronger defencemen that can keep him away from the front of the net. He’s a very smart player and he’s going to learn.”
That is the blueprint for Kerins this year. He has the hockey IQ; now, he needs to marry that with the physical adjustments required to survive the rigours of the NHL nightly. The Flames have the ice time available and the roster fluidity to give him a look. The stage is set, the question now is whether Kerins can strike while the iron is hot and seize a spot that he refuses to give back.