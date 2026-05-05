Flames Set to Pick No. 6 Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

The Calgary Flames will select sixth overall in the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The draft lottery took place Tuesday night, featuring a system in which four balls numbered 1 through 14 were drawn, creating 1,001 possible four-number combinations.
The Flames finished the regular season 29th out of 32 teams with a 34-39-9 record (77 points). The New York Rangers (77 points), Chicago Blackhawks (72 points), and Vancouver Canucks (58 points) all finished below them in the standings.
That finish guaranteed Calgary a top-six selection in the draft, while also giving them a 9.5 percent chance of landing the first-overall pick through the lottery.
The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place June 26–27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Lottery Results:
1. Toronto Maple Leafs
2. San Jose Sharks
3. Vancouver Canucks
4. Chicago Blackhawks
5. New York Rangers
6. Calgary Flames
7. Seattle Kraken
8. Winnipeg Jets
9. Florida Panthers
10. Nashville Predators
11. St.Louis Blues
12. New Jersey Devils
13. New York Islanders
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
15. St. Louis Blues
16. Washington Capitals