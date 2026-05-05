McKenna or Bust? Flames Face Defining Night at 2026 Draft Lottery

It’s never a bad thing to have a right-shot defenceman with size on your blueline, and Verhoeff offers that. He’ll turn 18 on June 19, and he’s already listed at 6'4", 212 lbs. He has drawn comparisons to players like Aaron Ekblad and, to a lesser extent, Victor Hedman. Projected to be a top-pair blueliner with shutdown ability, he can chip in on offence as well. He had 20 points (6g, 14a) in 36 games for North Dakota this season. He brings added intangibles, as he has built-in chemistry with current Flames prospects who played with North Dakota: Abram Wiebe and Cole Reschny.