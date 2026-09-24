Flames vs. Kraken: Suniev Returns, Harrington Debuts

The Calgary Flames hit the road Thursday night for their first away game of the\npreseason when they take on the Seattle Kraken.\n\nCalgary comes into the night following a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on\nTuesday night\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/flames-pick-up-first-preseason-win-against-canucks]\nat the Scotiabank Saddledome.\n\nAydar Suniev Making Early Push for Flames Roster Spot\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/3b9377f1-8b3c-4694-9fc2-45e81d5496e0.jpeg]\nAydar Suniev Making Early Push for Flames Roster Spot Aydar Suniev didn’t need\nmuch time to make his presence felt this preseason.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/aydar-suniev-making-early-push-for-flames-roster-spot]\n\nAydar Suniev draws back into the lineup and will get another opportunity to make\nan impression as he continues to push for a roster spot.\n\nSuniev has been one of the Flames’ most noticeable players\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/aydar-suniev-making-early-push-for-flames-roster-spot]\nearly in the preseason, scoring three goals in two games, including the Next Gen\nrookie game. He’ll look to build on that strong start against Seattle.\n\nCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/1f4e41b5-04ce-4620-85d9-0c0ae2ee0efc.jpeg]\nCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n\nDevin Cooley is expected to get the start in goal, marking his second preseason\nappearance.\n\nThe Flames will also get their first look at 2026 draft pick Chase Harrington,\nwho is set to make his preseason debut.\n\nBased on the lines and pairings used during Thursday morning’s skate, here’s the\nprojected lineup:\n\nCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/fd23c459-109f-46c8-96b6-425d256fabb2.jpeg]\nCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n\n\nFORWARDS\n\nAydar Suniev - Ben Jones - William Stromgren\n\nAlex Nylander - Sam Morton - Rory Kerins\n\nDryden Hunt - Jonathan Castagna - Brennan Othmann\n\nChase Harrington - Tyson Gross - Andrew Basha\n\n\nDEFENCE\n\nJoel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz\n\nJake Livingstone - Brayden Pachal\n\nAndreas Englund - Mike Benning\n\n\nGOALTENDERS\n\nDevin Cooley - Arsenii Sergeev