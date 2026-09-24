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Flames vs. Kraken: Suniev Returns, Harrington Debuts

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Bryan Wilson
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Sep 24, 2026 9:21 PM

The Calgary Flames hit the road Thursday night for their first away game of the preseason when they take on the Seattle Kraken.

Calgary comes into the night following a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Aydar Suniev didn’t need much time to make his presence felt this preseason.
thehockeynews.comAydar Suniev Making Early Push for Flames Roster SpotAydar Suniev didn’t need much time to make his presence felt this preseason.

Aydar Suniev draws back into the lineup and will get another opportunity to make an impression as he continues to push for a roster spot.

Suniev has been one of the Flames’ most noticeable players early in the preseason, scoring three goals in two games, including the Next Gen rookie game. He’ll look to build on that strong start against Seattle.

Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Devin Cooley is expected to get the start in goal, marking his second preseason appearance.

The Flames will also get their first look at 2026 draft pick Chase Harrington, who is set to make his preseason debut.

Based on the lines and pairings used during Thursday morning’s skate, here’s the projected lineup:

Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Forwards

Aydar Suniev - Ben Jones - William Stromgren

Alex Nylander - Sam Morton - Rory Kerins

Dryden Hunt - Jonathan Castagna - Brennan Othmann

Chase Harrington - Tyson Gross - Andrew Basha

Defence

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

Jake Livingstone - Brayden Pachal

Andreas Englund - Mike Benning

Goaltenders

Devin Cooley - Arsenii Sergeev

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