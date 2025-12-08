Flames vs. Sabres: Projected Line Combinations

The Calgary Flames (11-15-4) host the Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4) on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary enters the game on a two-game win streak, while Buffalo comes in having lost two straight. Both teams sit at 26 points this season.

Dustin Wolf is the projected starter after recording a 28-save shutout on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, marking his eighth win and second shutout of the year.

Projected line combinations from morning skate:

FORWARDS:

Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee

Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg – John Beecher – Adam Klapka

DEFENCE PAIRINGS:

Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Brayden Pachal

STARTING GOALTENDER:

Dustin Wolf