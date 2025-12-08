    • Powered by Roundtable

    Flames vs. Sabres: Projected Line Combinations

    Bryan Wilson
    Dec 8, 2025, 19:58
    Updated at: Dec 8, 2025, 20:02

    The Calgary Flames (11-15-4) host the Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4) on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

    Calgary enters the game on a two-game win streak, while Buffalo comes in having lost two straight. Both teams sit at 26 points this season.

    Dustin Wolf is the projected starter after recording a 28-save shutout on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, marking his eighth win and second shutout of the year.

    Projected line combinations from morning skate:

    FORWARDS:

    Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato

    Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee

    Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

    Ryan Lomberg – John Beecher – Adam Klapka

    DEFENCE PAIRINGS:

    Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

    Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

    Joel Hanley – Brayden Pachal

    STARTING GOALTENDER:

    Dustin Wolf