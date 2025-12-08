Flames vs. Sabres: Projected Line Combinations

The Calgary Flames (11-15-4) host the Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4) on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary enters the game on a two-game win streak, while Buffalo comes in having lost two straight. Both teams sit at 26 points this season.
Dustin Wolf is the projected starter after recording a 28-save shutout on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, marking his eighth win and second shutout of the year.
FORWARDS:
Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee
Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg – John Beecher – Adam Klapka
DEFENCE PAIRINGS:
Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley – Brayden Pachal
STARTING GOALTENDER:
Dustin Wolf