Game Day Preview: Flames vs. Kraken

The Calgary Flames (13-17-4) are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night to take on the Seattle Kraken (12-13-6).
Both teams sit at 30 points, with Seattle holding a slight edge in the standings after playing three fewer games. For Calgary, home ice has been a clear advantage. The Flames are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games at the Saddledome and will look to continue that trend.
Dustin Wolf (10-13-2) is expected to start in goal looking to get back in the win column after having his four-game win streak snapped last game against the San Jose Sharks.
Here are the projected lines from Thursday’s morning skate:
Forwards
Huberdeau – Frost – Coronato
Sharangovich – Kadri – Farabee
Zary – Backlund – Coleman
Lomberg – Beecher – Klapka
Defence
Bahl – Andersson
Kuznetsov – Weegar
Hanley – Brzustewicz
Starting Goalie
Wolf