Game Day Preview: Flames vs. Kraken

The Calgary Flames (13-17-4) are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night to take on the Seattle Kraken (12-13-6).

Both teams sit at 30 points, with Seattle holding a slight edge in the standings after playing three fewer games. For Calgary, home ice has been a clear advantage. The Flames are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games at the Saddledome and will look to continue that trend.

Dustin Wolf (10-13-2) is expected to start in goal looking to get back in the win column after having his four-game win streak snapped last game against the San Jose Sharks.

Here are the projected lines from Thursday’s morning skate:

Forwards

Huberdeau – Frost – Coronato

Sharangovich – Kadri – Farabee

Zary – Backlund – Coleman

Lomberg – Beecher – Klapka

Defence

Bahl – Andersson

Kuznetsov – Weegar

Hanley – Brzustewicz

Starting Goalie

Wolf