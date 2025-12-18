    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Day Preview: Flames vs. Kraken

    Bryan Wilson
    Dec 18, 2025, 18:48
    Bryan Wilson
    Dec 18, 2025, 18:48
    Updated at: Dec 18, 2025, 18:48

    The Calgary Flames (13-17-4) are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night to take on the Seattle Kraken (12-13-6).

    Both teams sit at 30 points, with Seattle holding a slight edge in the standings after playing three fewer games. For Calgary, home ice has been a clear advantage. The Flames are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games at the Saddledome and will look to continue that trend.

    Dustin Wolf (10-13-2) is expected to start in goal looking to get back in the win column after having his four-game win streak snapped last game against the San Jose Sharks

    © Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

    Here are the projected lines from Thursday’s morning skate:

    Forwards

    Huberdeau – Frost – Coronato

    Sharangovich – Kadri – Farabee

    Zary – Backlund – Coleman

    Lomberg – Beecher – Klapka

    Defence

    Bahl – Andersson

    Kuznetsov – Weegar

    Hanley – Brzustewicz

    Starting Goalie

    Wolf