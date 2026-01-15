Game Preview: Flames vs Blackhawks

Flames face Blackhawks tonight. Hunt joins fourth line, Cooley starts in net seeking third straight win. See expected lineup changes.
The Calgary Flames close out their road swing tonight in Chicago with a matchup against the Blackhawks, puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. MT.
Dryden Hunt was recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday and is expected to step directly onto the fourth line. The 30-year-old has been productive at the AHL level this season, posting 11 goals and 31 points in 26 games.