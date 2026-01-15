Logo
Game Preview: Flames vs Blackhawks cover image

Game Preview: Flames vs Blackhawks

Bryan Wilson
21h
Flames face Blackhawks tonight. Hunt joins fourth line, Cooley starts in net seeking third straight win. See expected lineup changes.

The Calgary Flames close out their road swing tonight in Chicago with a matchup against the Blackhawks, puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. MT.

Dryden Hunt was recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday and is expected to step directly onto the fourth line. The 30-year-old has been productive at the AHL level this season, posting 11 goals and 31 points in 26 games.

© James Guillory-Imagn Images© James Guillory-Imagn Images

Devin Cooley is expected to get the start between the pipes. Cooley is in search of his third consecutive win and enters tonight’s tilt sporting a 2.29 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

Connor Bedard has been a beast for Chicago against Calgary, with four goals, three assists (7 pts.) in his last two games against the Flames. 

Based on the combinations rolled out at morning skate, here’s how the Flames are expected to line up:

Forwards

Connor Zary – Nazem Kadri – Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich – Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg – Justin Kirkland – Dryden Hunt

Defence

Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz

Starting Goaltender

Devin Cooley

