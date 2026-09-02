Will Jonathan Huberdeau Be Ready for the Start of the 2026-27 Season?

Flames general manager Craig Conroy provided an update on Huberdeau’s recovery during an appearance on QR770 in Calgary, saying the 33-year-old remains on schedule following offseason hip resurfacing surgery.
“It’s still on his schedule,” said Conroy. “We’re not going to rush him into something. We feel that at the beginning of the year he’s going to be pretty close.”
That leaves some uncertainty surrounding Huberdeau’s availability for opening night, but Conroy’s comments suggest the Flames aren’t overly concerned about his progress.
Huberdeau’s 2025-26 season was anything but smooth.
The veteran winger appeared in just 50 games after beginning the year dealing with the effects of a concussion suffered in a preseason collision. After eventually returning to the lineup, Huberdeau struggled to find consistency and finished the season with 25 points, including 10 goals and 15 assists before the Flames ultimately shut him down and he underwent hip resurfacing surgery.
Now, the focus is on getting him healthy rather than putting a firm return date on the calendar.
That approach makes sense given what Huberdeau and the Flames are hoping to accomplish this season. At 33, he remains one of the most important offensive pieces on Calgary’s roster, and the team will need a healthy and productive Huberdeau if it hopes to take another step forward.
For now, though, opening night remains a question mark.