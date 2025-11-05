Kadri Set to Hit 1,000-Game Milestone as Flames Host Blue Jackets

It will be a special night at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, as Nazem Kadri reaches one of hockey’s most respected career milestones — his 1,000th NHL game. The Calgary Flames forward will become just the 12th player to hit the mark while wearing the Flaming C.

Captain, Mikael Backlund reached the millennium mark with the Flames last season.

Kadri, who was drafted seventh overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009, has carved out a career defined by resilience, intensity, and a fiery competitiveness that’s made him one of the league’s most respected two-way players. After stints in Toronto and Colorado — where he captured the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 — Kadri brought his trademark edge and leadership to Calgary, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the franchise.

Ahead of the milestone, Kadri showed his lighter side at practice, donning a yellow non-contact jersey as a tongue-in-cheek nod to his upcoming achievement. But make no mistake — the 34-year-old is ready to go when the puck drops.

“To be physically and mentally ready for that many games, it’s an incredible achievement,” Kadri told the media on Tuesday. “I have so much thankfulness and gratitude at this point that I’ve been able to be put into this position to do what I love to do and to continue to do it.”

Known for his combination of grit and offensive creativity, Kadri has led the Flames in scoring for each of the past two seasons and once again paces the team this year with 10 points (3G, 7A). His blend of leadership and passion has made him a steadying presence in a locker room undergoing transition.

For Kadri, Wednesday’s game isn’t just another number — it’s a celebration of perseverance, growth, and the journey from a young draft pick in Toronto to a Cup champion and veteran leader in Calgary.