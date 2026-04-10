Maatta Set to Hit 800-Game Milestone as Flames Face Avalanche

Calgary Flames defenceman Olli Maatta is set to reach a major career milestone on Thursday night, skating in his 800th National Hockey League game as the Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche.
The veteran blueliner enters the contest with 208 points (44 goals and 164 assists) over 799 career games, a testament to both his durability and steady presence on the back end.
Originally selected 22nd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft, Maatta quickly established himself as a reliable defender at the NHL level. He played a key role in Pittsburgh’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, adding championship pedigree to his resume early in his career.
Internationally, the Jyväskylä, Finland native has also won two Olympic bronze medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.
Maatta was traded to Calgary at the 2026 trade deadline in a deal that sent defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth. Since joining the Flames, he has made an immediate impact, recording 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 16 games while providing stability and experience along the blue line.
Over the course of his NHL career, Maatta has suited up for the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, the Utah Mammoth, and now the Flames.