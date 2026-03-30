Olli Maatta Making an Immediate Impact in Calgary

“It's been a lot of fun,” Maatta told the media postgame following a goal-and-assist performance against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. “A lot of responsibility, playing a lot, that’s what you want. I think the teammates here and the whole organization made the transition very seamless. It’s not always easy coming to a new team, but I’ve felt like I didn’t miss a beat. From day one, I felt like I was part of the team. We’ve got a good thing going on here, so we just have to keep that going.”