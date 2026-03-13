Beecher’s Breakout Night Leads Flames Past Devils 5–4

Calgary wasted little time getting on the board. On just their second shot of the game, Beecher opened the scoring at 5:04 of the first period. The Flames forward carried the puck into the zone on a partial odd-man rush and elected to shoot, slipping a shot through former Flames goaltender Jakob Markstrom on the blocker side. The goal marked Beecher’s first as a Flame in his 31st game with the club, with Matvei Gridin picking up his fifth assist of the season on the play.