Pospisil Set to Represent Slovakia at 2026 Winter Olympics

Martin Pospisil is heading to the Olympic stage.
The 26-year-old forward will represent Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina; the lone Calgary Flames player selected for the tournament. Pospisil will trade in the Flames’ red and yellow for Slovakia’s blue, red, and white as he prepares for his first Olympic appearance.
“I’m super excited,” Pospisil told the media on Wednesday. “It’s (my) first time so you don’t really know what to expect but it’s always nice to represent your country.”
Pospisil was named to Slovakia’s Olympic roster early, though a preseason injury delayed the start of his NHL season. He remained sidelined until Jan. 21, when he returned to the Flames’ lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Since coming back, the Zvolen, Slovakia native has yet to find the scoresheet through seven games, but his impact has been felt in other ways. Known for his relentless style, Pospisil has averaged 3.71 hits per game, bringing speed and physicality to Calgary’s lineup—traits that should translate well to the international stage.
His blend of size, edge, and offensive upside is expected to be a key element for a Slovak team leaning into its identity.
“We have a pretty young group of guys and there’s lots of talent… we’ll try to play hard and physical, we’ve got some big bodies there.”
Pospisil departed Thursday, first flying to New York before continuing on to Milan, where he’ll join Team Slovakia as preparations ramp up for the 2026 Games.