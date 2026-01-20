Roster Moves: Martin Pospisil Rejoins Flames, Hunt Assigned

Pospisil joined the Wranglers on January 13 to continue his recovery after sustaining an injury during the preseason. The Slovak forward appeared in two games with Calgary’s AHL affiliate.
The injury had sidelined Pospisil since the preseason, when he was hurt in a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. His return marks an important step forward for both the player and the Flames as the regular season continues.
Internationally, Pospisil is expected to represent Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, further underscoring his successful progression back to full health.
Pospisil could make his regular-season debut with the Flames as early as Wednesday, when Calgary hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
To make room on the roster, the Flames also announced that Dryden Hunt has been reassigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.