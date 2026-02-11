Pospisil, Slovakia Earn Opening Win at 2026 Olympics

The assignment down the middle is notable for the 26-year-old, who has been gaining experience at centre this season with the Calgary Flames and during a conditioning stint with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. With the potential to remain at centre in Calgary, meaningful Olympic minutes offer valuable development.
The Zvolen, Slovakia native missed time earlier in the season and returned to the Flames lineup on Jan. 21 against Pittsburgh. While he has yet to register a point in seven games since his return, his impact has been felt physically. Known for his relentless style, Pospisil is averaging 3.71 hits per game.
Slovakia’s convincing opening win gives them early momentum as Olympic play continues.