Projected Lineup: Flames at Ducks

The Calgary Flames continue their road trip with a stop in Anaheim, where they’ll take on the Ducks in what’s been a tightly contested season series.
Tonight marks Ryan Strome’s return to Anaheim for the first time since being dealt to Calgary at the trade deadline, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.
These two teams have already needed extra time in all three of their previous meetings this season, with the Ducks coming out on top each time. The Flames will be looking to flip that script as they push through the final stretch of the road trip.
Projected Lineup
Forwards
Blake Coleman – Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin – Morgan Frost – Joel Farabee
Martin Pospisil – Ryan Strome – Victor Olofsson
Yegor Sharangovich – Connor Zary – Adam Klapka
Defence
Kevin Bahl – Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov – Zayne Parekh
Olli Maatta – Hunter Brzustewicz
Starting Goaltender
Devin Cooley