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Projected Lineup: Flames at Ducks

Bryan Wilson
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The Calgary Flames continue their road trip with a stop in Anaheim, where they’ll take on the Ducks in what’s been a tightly contested season series.

Tonight marks Ryan Strome’s return to Anaheim for the first time since being dealt to Calgary at the trade deadline, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.

These two teams have already needed extra time in all three of their previous meetings this season, with the Ducks coming out on top each time. The Flames will be looking to flip that script as they push through the final stretch of the road trip.

© Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images© Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images

Projected Lineup

Forwards

Blake Coleman – Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin – Morgan Frost – Joel Farabee

Martin Pospisil – Ryan Strome – Victor Olofsson

Yegor Sharangovich – Connor Zary – Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl – Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov – Zayne Parekh

Olli Maatta – Hunter Brzustewicz

Starting Goaltender

Devin Cooley

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