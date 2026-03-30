Calgary Flames Trade Deadline Analysis: Early Returns Tell the Story

The early returns from the trade deadline are starting to look like a clear win for the Calgary Flames. On paper, a lot of these moves felt like depth adds or cap-related decisions, but the on-ice results are telling a different story.
Since March 6, the Flames have gone 7-4-1, including a 5-0-1 homestand. More importantly, they’re getting contributions across the lineup. It hasn’t been one player carrying the load, it’s been a full group effort, and that’s where these deals are already paying dividends.
Kadri vs. Olofsson: Different Roles, Different Impact
Start with the Nazem Kadri / Victor Olofsson swap.
Kadri has been productive in Colorado, which was expected. He’s put up seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in nine games, a 0.78 points-per-game pace. The Avalanche have gone 6-4-1 since bringing him in.
Olofsson hasn’t matched that production in Calgary, with four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 11 games (0.36 P/GP), but his game is trending in the right direction. He’s settling in, becoming more reliable, and contributing to a team that’s finding ways to win more consistently.
Ryan Strome Adding Offensive Depth
Since joining the Flames, he’s recorded nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 12 games, a 0.75 points-per-game pace. He’s been noticeable in key moments too, including a game-winner against Tampa Bay. He’s slotted into the top-nine seamlessly and added another layer of offence the team didn’t necessarily have before the deadline.
Maatta vs. Weegar: A Surprising Gap
On the back end, the Olli Maatta / Mackenzie Weegar comparison has been one of the biggest surprises.
Maatta has been excellent with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 12 games, good for a 0.83 points-per-game clip from the blue line. He’s been active offensively, riding a three-game point streak and posting back-to-back multi-point outings.
Weegar, meanwhile, has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 12 games with Utah (0.25 P/GP). The Mammoth are 5-4-2 over that stretch. The offensive gap between Maatta and Weegar, at least right now, is hard to ignore.
Rasmus Andersson Trade: More Than Just Numbers
Then there’s the Rasmus Andersson deal, which brought in a few different elements.
Andersson has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 25 games with Vegas, a 0.40 points-per-game rate, but the Golden Knights have gone just 8-15-4 since the trade.
Zach Whitecloud, who came back to Calgary in that deal, isn’t going to jump off the page offensively (six assists in 22 games), but his impact has been clear in other ways. He’s brought stability on the back end, quickly emerged as a leader in the room, and already looks like a fan favourite. It’s the kind of addition that doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet, but matters over time.
Trade Comparison: By the Numbers
When you line it all up, the comparison is pretty clear.
Calgary’s new players:
- Maatta: 0.83 P/GP
- Strome: 0.75 P/GP
- Olofsson: 0.36 P/GP
Key outgoing players:
- Kadri: 0.78 P/GP
- Andersson: 0.40 P/GP
- Weegar: 0.25 P/GP
Final Take: A Great Return
Put it all together, and Calgary’s additions aren’t just producing, they’re helping drive wins.
Strome and Maatta have made immediate impacts, Olofsson is trending upward, and Whitecloud is strengthening the overall group. Meanwhile, aside from Kadri’s strong start, the outgoing players haven’t matched that same combination of individual production and team success.
It’s still early, but right now the numbers are pointing in the same direction. In the short term, the numbers suggest GM Craig Conroy didn’t just reshuffle the roster, he optimized it.