Report: Former Flames Goalie Vladar Nearing Massive Contract Extension

Reliable sources are saying that the Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to a five-year extension with former Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar.
NHL insider and former goalie, Kevin Weekes, tweeted out ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final that he is under the impression that the Philadelphia Flyers have extended goalie Dan Vladar for five seasons.
Weekes' tweet lends credence to many other posts from people who closely follow the Flyers, who have been saying for some time now that the former Calgary Flames netminder was going to stay in Philadelphia.
Two weeks ago, another NHL insider, Elliotte Friedman, also went on record to say he had heard that Vladar and the Flyers had already agreed to the extension. Still, the club was waiting until the start of free agency on July 1 to announce it officially.
Originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (75th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Vladar played only five games with the organization before a trade to the Flames in July 2021 gave him a chance to land a legit back-up role.
For four seasons, he split time (not evenly) with Jacob Markström and Dustin Wolf, compiling a 47-32-15 record with the Flames in 100 games. Once he became a free agent in July 2025, he found a home with the Flyers.
Thanks to a 29-14-7 record in 52, Vladar helped the Flyers back into the Stanley Cup playoffs, upsetting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round before a sweep at the hands of the eventual champions, the Carolina Hurricanes. Because of his strong campaign, Vladar finished 6th in Vezina Trophy voting and earned some votes for the Hart Trophy, finishing 18th on the ballot.
At this time, there is no official word on what his new contract will be worth, but several insiders believe the annual salary will be between $5 and $6 million. For comparison, Wolf will start making $7.5 million this season, while Markström is making $6 million.