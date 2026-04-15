Rory Kerins Recalled, Joins Flames Lineup Against Colorado

Rory Kerins is set to return to the lineup for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Now back with the Flames, Kerins is eager for the opportunity.
The 24-year-old forward was recalled earlier on Tuesday from the AHL’s Wranglers, where he has put together a strong season with 22 goals and 54 points in 55 games. After missing time with an injury, Kerins has quickly found his rhythm again lately. In the first week of April, he recorded three goals and four assists in just two games, earning AHL Player of the Week honours.
His mindset heading into the game is straightforward.
“Just go out there and play, show what I can do, and have fun doing it.”
Kerins has appeared in seven NHL games in his career, registering four assists.