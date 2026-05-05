Ryan Huska and Three Flames Staff Head Join Team Canada for Worlds

The Calgary Flames hockey operations department will be represented by four staff members at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland as part of Team Canada.
Head Coach Ryan Huska has been named as an assistant coach for Team Canada. Joining him on the staff are Head Therapist Kent Kobelka, Rehab Sports Physiotherapist Scott Cyr, and Head Team Physician Dr. Ian Auld.
Matt Coronato (USA), Devin Cooley (USA), Olli Maatta (Finland) and Martin Pospisil (Slovakia) are all representing the Flames, and their respective countries, at the tournament.
The 2026 IIHF World Championship is scheduled for May 15–31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.