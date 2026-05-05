Matt Coronato Named to Team USA Roster for World Championships

Forward Matt Coronato has been selected to represent Team USA at the upcoming\nIIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship, as reported by Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.\n[https://x.com/ericfrancis/status/2051377984909824469?s=46]\n\nThe Greenlawn, NY native joins a competitive American roster as they look to\nsecure gold on the international stage.\n\n© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/a317f1a7-fe9c-4c51-92ac-31913eaf1b59.jpeg]\n© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n\nCoronato, who led all Flames skaters in scoring this season,\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/the-curious-case-of-matt-coronato]registered\n45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) while appearing in 80 games, establishing\nhimself as a key offensive contributor in the Flames' lineup.\n\nThis marks Coronato’s return to the national team for the first time since the\n2023 World Championships. During that tournament, he was a standout performer\nfor Team USA, recording eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in just 10 games\nplayed.\n\nHe will be joined on the United States roster by fellow Flames’ teammate,\nnetminder Devin Cooley. The Calgary Flames organization will be well-represented\nacross the tournament\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/flames-add-third-player-to-2026-world-championship-roster],\nas Martin Pospisil (Slovakia) and Olli Maatta (Finland) have also been confirmed\nto suit up for their respective countries.