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Matt Coronato Named to Team USA Roster for World Championships

Bryan Wilson
11h
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Bryan Wilson
11h
Updated at May 5, 2026, 17:12
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Forward Matt Coronato has been selected to represent Team USA at the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship, as reported by Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

The Greenlawn, NY native joins a competitive American roster as they look to secure gold on the international stage.

© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Coronato, who led all Flames skaters in scoring this season, registered 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) while appearing in 80 games, establishing himself as a key offensive contributor in the Flames' lineup.

This marks Coronato’s return to the national team for the first time since the 2023 World Championships. During that tournament, he was a standout performer for Team USA, recording eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in just 10 games played.

He will be joined on the United States roster by fellow Flames’ teammate, netminder Devin Cooley. The Calgary Flames organization will be well-represented across the tournament, as Martin Pospisil (Slovakia) and Olli Maatta (Finland) have also been confirmed to suit up for their respective countries.

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