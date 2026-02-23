Stromgren Named AHL Player of the Week

William Stromgren is turning heads in the American Hockey League.
The 22-year-old Swedish forward was named AHL Player of the Week after a dominant three-game stretch with the Calgary Wranglers, piling up three goals and three assists for six points while posting an impressive plus-6 rating. Stromgren’s strong two-way play and offensive touch were on full display, driving the Wranglers’ attack and providing consistent production at even strength.
The recent surge adds to what has been a steady and productive campaign. Through 45 games this season, Stromgren has registered 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points, continuing to solidify himself as one of the organization’s most promising young forwards.
Originally selected 45th overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, Stromgren is beginning to show why the club invested a high pick in the skilled winger. His development has been trending upward, combining size, skating ability, and offensive instincts into a reliable AHL presence.
That progress earned him his first NHL opportunity earlier this season. Stromgren made his NHL debut on January 7, 2026, against the Montreal Canadiens, and went on to appear in three games with the Flames.
While his time with the big club was brief, his recent AHL performance suggests it may not be long before Stromgren pushes for another look. For now, he continues to build confidence and momentum in Calgary’s system — and his Player of the Week honours are further proof that his development is right on track.